Cooler weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana saw a breezy and cloudy day with decreasing temperatures.

Friday night: It will be cold with skies partially clearing out overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 20s with upper 20s in outlying areas.

Saturday: Central Indiana will have a dry but chilly day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only top out in the low 40s, which is much below-average for this time of the year.

Sunday: Enjoy a slight warm up, leading to the return of rain chances for the second half of the day.

Highs will rise into the mid 40s.

8 Day Forecast: The new workweek looks to open up dry with high temperatures continuing to climb into the mid 50s. As temperatures look to rise into the 60s by midweek, this will bring sporadic rain chances. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s by next Friday.