Weather

Cooling off with a few showers around

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s to start the morning. Still, rather stuffy and uncomfortable to start, with humidity sticking around through the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid-60s.

It’ll start to trend a littler drier and still cool to start the month of September! Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll trend near seasonal by the end of the week with highs Thursday and Friday topping out in the lower 80s.

We have a beautiful Labor Day weekend ahead of us with highs in the lower to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity! A nice stretch of dry and quiet weather should continue through the first few days of next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s.