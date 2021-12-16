Weather

Cooling off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Windy start to Thursday morning with winds upwards of 40 mph at times with sun and clouds. It should be a warm start to the day with highs hitting during the morning hours. Most will come close to 60° then tumble through the 50s through the rest of the afternoon. Expect to see a few scattered light showers as the cold front passes through the state later today.

Lows Thursday night will fall to the lower 30s.

Scattered showers will stick around through the end of the week with highs in the mid-40s.

There could be a few scattered showers to start the day Saturday with decreasing rain chances through the afternoon. Highs will continue to cool to the lower 40s. The end of the weekend looks cool but dry with sunshine! Highs will top out in the mid-30s.

It should be a dry and sunny start to next week with highs in the lower 40s. Expect highs to gradually climb to the mid-40s through the end of the week!