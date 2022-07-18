Weather

Cranking up the heat

A few left over showers this morning otherwise expect to see clearing conditions through the afternoon! Highs will top out in the mid 80s with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Highs will warm in a hurry Tuesday with increasing humidity as well! Highs Tuesday will top out in the lower 90s with sunshine. Feel like temperatures will touch the mid 90s. The heat will continue through mid week with highs in the lower to mid 90s with high humidity making it feel like the upper 90s. Upper 80s to near 90° will continue through the end of the week with sunshine.

This weekend looks toasty with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Chance of rain returns Sunday afternoon and will be very isolated in nature. The heat will continue through Monday of next week with highs in the lower 90s.