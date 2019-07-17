Dangerous heat settles in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few scattered showers for the morning drive are possible with temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers should become isolated Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Tonight, it’ll be a muggy and warm one with a partly cloudy sky.

The heat and humidity will settle in over the next four days. We have an Excessive Heat Watch for all of central Indiana Thursday through Sunday. Highs will break into the lower 90s Thursday with feel-like temperatures between 105°-110°! There is a chance for an isolated shower through the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will get even hotter with highs in the mid-90s with a mainly sunny sky. The heat will stretch into the weekend with highs on Saturday warming to the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures nearing 110°.

Relief is on the way and it’s all associated with a cold front. Highs will begin to cool Monday with most places in the lower 80s with a scattered shower chance. It gets even cooler by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine!