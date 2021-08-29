Weather

Still warm for Monday, but big change coming Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another day in the books where the Indianapolis International Airport reached 90 degrees for the high temperature.

There were some widely scattered showers around during the day and there could be more showers later Sunday evening and overnight.

Tonight – Scattered showers developing and moving through. Staying warm again overnight. Monday morning low 71.

Monday – Still warm and humid with scattered showers at times. High 86

Tuesday – A big change starts. Showers will be ending, and cooler air will be moving in. High only 78 Tuesday afternoon.

Hourly high temperature was 89 Sunday. for a brief time between 1:00 and 2:00 PM the temperature did reach 90.

Not up to 90 Monday but it will still be very warm and humid.

A few widely scattered showers developed Sunday and then dissipated. Late in the afternoon, StormTracker radar was temporarily quiet.

Sunday evening and overnight, FutureCast indicates we may see more showers developing and moving through.

As a cold front approaches late Monday, there could be more showers developing Monday afternoon and evening.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will be a Tropical Storm Monday. Heavy rain associated with the weather system should stay south of central Indiana.



8 Day Outlook – Dry weather with below average temperatures for the rest of the week. By next weekend, it will warm up a little into the low 80s, but not too uncomfortable. After Tuesday, our next chance for rain is next Monday.