Weather

David’s Cold Saturday Forecast

Just 3 tenths of an inch of snow and then the sun came out Saturday. However we are left with a cold day of wind chills in the teens. The week ahead looks like the typical January temperatures are here to stay. Also, we will throw in a couple chances for light snow in the next several days. Nothing big though.



Tonight – Clear and quite cold. Down to 16 early Sunday morning.



Sunday – Some sunshine but temperatures are only a few degrees warmer. High 33 Sunday afternoon.



Monday – Becoming cloudy with some snow showers possible. Still cold with a high of only 32.



Tuesday – Back to sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. 23 Tuesday morning and 40 in the afternoon.

While there have been several snow storms this winter all around Indiana, they have all bypassed Indianapolis. I know this separates the people who are happy not to have to deal with snow and those that would appreciate some winter scenery and snow to play in.

The latest snow storm dumped 14.5 inches in Des Moines, Iowa and 3-4 inches of snow in the St.Louis area in the pat 24 hours.

Over the next 2 days, the current storm will cause real travel problems to our south and east. 5-10 inches in Nashville, TN, 8-12 inches in Pittsburgh and 9-17 inches in Buffalo, NY. Even Atlanta, GA may see more than 1 inch.

Tonight the green rain area showing up on StromTracker will move north and run into much colder air. that is why the forecast include significant snow amounts.

About 1 inch of snow is possible as close as Cincinnati. Be careful if you are headed in that direction Sunday.

As the main pat of the storm heads northeast on Monday, we may see some intermittent snow showers. No significant accumulation or travel problems are expected.

A cold night ahead. By Sunday morning expect actual temperatures in the mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Some sunshine comes our way Sunday to warm temperatures up slightly.

8 Day Outlook – Another chance for snow showers on Wednesday. Then sunny but still cold the rest of the week. Morning temperatures in the teens and highs only in the 20s.