Weather

Another cold night; big warmup Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bright and powerful sunshine Saturday really helped out with some melting of snow and ice. Even though the afternoon air temperature was only 17, the road pavement surface temperature was 39. Therefore, lots of snow and ice turned to water at least temporarily. But, watch out for refreezing as temperatures drop Saturday night.

Saturday night: Clear and very cold but at least not too windy. Low of 10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. It will be a bit windier but the southwest wind will help us warm up. High 34 Sunday afternoon.

Monday: A minor weather system will move through. We will see cloudy skies and a few snow showers. No significant accumulation is expected. High will be 28.

Although the day started very cold at only 2 degrees, it warmed up enough so there were several hearty skaters on the outdoor ice rink Saturday in Carmel.

While the ice was good for skating, it was nice to see some of the snow and ice melt Saturday afternoon. The melting occurred even though the temperature was in the teens. But, the sunshine warmed up the roadways to above-freezing for several hours. Watch our for the melted ice and snow to refreeze Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday morning we will see clear skies and bitter cold temperatures again. At least it will not be too windy.

Since the sun is now coming up at 7:48 a.m., there will again be several hours of sunny skies resulting in melting snow and ice Sunday.

The forecast is for sunny skies again Sunday.

Most of central Indiana should see Sunday afternoon high temperatures above freezing.

FutureCast indicates a minor weather system moving through Indiana on Monday. Cloudy skies and a few snow showers are possible. Less than one-quarter inch, if any, snow accumulation.

8 Day Outlook: After a cold Tuesday, we should see a return to more seasonable temperatures. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s. Our next chance for snow is possible on Thursday. At this time, the system does not look like a significant snow maker.