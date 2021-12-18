Weather

David’s Saturday Night Weather Update

After a rather rainy period, we are headed into a dry weather pattern. There has been rain at the Indy airport for each of the past 4 days. It now appears we will have 4 or 5 days of dry weather with the next chance for rain on Christmas Eve.

Tonight – Cloudy and cold. Low 28

Sunday – Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High only 38.

Monday – More sunshine. Cold in the morning mid 20s but a little warmer by afternoon. High 44.

More than a half inch of rain during the past 24 hours in central Indiana. A bit more to the south and a bit less to the north.

Now that the rain has moved out cold air is moving in. Down to mid 20s for most of central Indiana by Sunday morning.

Sunday starts cloudy but we should see some sun later in the day. However, temperatures stay below average for December 19.

High pressure Sunday afternoon starts to break up the clouds and leads to sunny skies again Monday.

More sunshine and less windy conditions Monday make for a pleasant winter day Monday.

8 Day Outlook – Mostly sunny and dry weather continues through Thursday. Temperatures about average in the upper 20s in the morning and low 40s in the afternoon. The preliminary outlook for the Christmas holiday includes upper 40s and a chance for rain on Friday Christmas Eve and partly cloudy and dry weather on Saturday Christmas Day.