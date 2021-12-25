Weather

David’s Spring-like Forecast for the Rest of the 2021

Not quite a record high temperature for us this Christmas Day. The temperature reached 63 early this morning so the record 64 set in 1893 stands as the warmest Christmas Day in Indianapolis weather history. The rest of the weekend and into the week it will remain spring-like however. That includes mild temperatures and a few periods of showers in the next several days.



Tonight – Dry weather with temperatures falling through the 40s down to 37 by Sunday morning.



Sunday – Dry weather through the day. Afternoon high near 50. Partly cloudy skies to start. Then clouds increase later in the day in advance of some rain in the evening.



Monday – Cloudy with rain showers. Still very mild for late December. High near 62 Monday afternoon.

We came within one degree of tying the record for warmest Christmas. Out 63 today goes in the books as the second warmerst – along with some other years.

The cold front that brought us the rain earlier Saturday will be bringing in cooler air tonight. However, these lows in the 30s are still 10-15 degrees above average for late December.

Sunday should be dry during the day. Again, cooler, but still above average temperatures.

By Sunday evening, the next weather system will be spreading some rain from Illinois into Indiana. Although not continuous, there will chances for showers for a couple days.

8 Day Outlook – More showers in the forecast for Tuesday and then rain ends

Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy, dry and cooler to end the year Thursday and Friday. Another round of showers with cool temperatures in the 40s to start 2022 next weekend.