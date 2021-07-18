Weather

David’s Sunday Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finally, we are well into the transition from the tropical rainy weather pattern into a warm and dry weather pattern. It’s possible the next rain will hold off until Friday. Otherwise, some fairly comfortable nights and a slow warming trend in the afternoons through midweek.



Tonight – Clearing with temperatures falling through the 70s. Low 64



Monday – Mostly sunny and dry with light wind. High 84



Tuesday – Mostly sunny and still dry with a bit more humidity. High 85



The White river in Noblesville is not in danger of flooding but is still well above average.

In southern Indiana may rivers and streams are at or near flood stage. Near Shelbeyville and Columbus the rivers will start to recede in the next day or so. In southern Indiana the Wabash and White rivers will stay high all week.

For a change StormTracker radar is all quiet except for the Evansville area. And the good news for high water areas is that our weather will stay dry for several days.

Not too hot and humid for us Sunday. Temperatures a few degrees below average.

The reason our weather will stay dry for several days is the slow movement of the high pressure up around Green Bay.

That high pressure is moving very little in the next day or so. Quiet weather pattern for Indiana.

Just a little warmer but still not too humid Monday.