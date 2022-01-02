Weather

David’s Winter-like Weather All Week

It may have seemed like it was delayed awhile, but winter definitely arrived in central Indiana Saturday night. While there is no more snow in the forecast for the next couple days, the cold winter-like temperatures will stay with us all week.



Tonight – Stays cloudy and cold. The coldest since last winter. Low 16



Monday – Mostly sunny but still cold. High only 32.



Tuesday – Sunny again and not quite so cold. Low Tuesday morning 23. High Tuesday afternoon 40.



Wednesday – Becoming cloudy with a chance for snow Wednesday night. High in the afternoon 38.

The TRACE of snow we received between about 4:00am and 7:30am is gone but we are left with overcast skies and cold temperatures.

Afternoon temperatures were fairly steady in the upper 20s.

Today’s temperatures are 15 – 20 degrees colder than Saturday afternoon.

Tonight we could see the coldest since last winter. On December 17, 2021 the low was 17. Then February 20, 2021 the low was 12.

The sun comes out Monday but the temperatures does not warm up all that much. At least it will not be to windy with the cold temperatures.

FutureCast indicates just a small path of clouds in northeast Indiana. Otherwise sunshine in the forecast for Monday.

By Monday, winter-like temperatures will settle into all of Indiana,



8 Day Outlook – Another chance for snow on Thursday. there could be some accumulation. then very cold Friday. a little warm up Saturday with a chance for rain showers. sunshine returns for next Sunday and Monday.