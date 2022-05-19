Weather

Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday for parts of central Indiana

A map showing a fog advisory for May 19, 2022. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for parts of central and west central Indiana, including the Indianapolis metro area.

The advisory includes Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Carroll, and Warren counties.

Visibility in some areas will be less than one-quarter of a mile.

If driving, slow down, use headlights, and be sure to leave plenty of distance between vehicles.