Dense fog Friday morning, sunny and warm weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am over much of central Indiana.

This morning:

We’re already seeing some areas of dense fog developing over most of the central portions of the state. We expect the fog to expand as we move through the early morning hours.

Temperatures are a bit cooler thanks to clearing overnight, which has also aided in fog development this morning.

Friday:

Fog will hang around through mid morning, and gradually lift by lunch time. Sunshine will return in full force later this afternoon. Highs top out in the middle/upper 70s.

Friday night:

Clear skies with comfortable temperatures expected. Some areas of fog will likely develop overnight as well. Lows fall to the middle/upper 50s.

Saturday:

Some patchy areas of fog in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average, topping out in the low/mid 80s.

Sunday:

Sunny and warm. Highs top out in the low/mid 80s

8 day forecast:

Unseasonably warm temperatures for much of next week, with dry weather for at least the first half of the week. A trough digging through the Midwest late week could bring around of showers by Thursday/Friday, but also appears to bring a pattern change with cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.