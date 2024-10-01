Dense fog this morning, spotty showers this afternoon. | Oct. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much cooler pattern settles in below today’s cold front.

This morning:

A dense fog advisory is out for portions of central and eastern Indiana until around midmorning. We’re already starting to see several locations with very limited visibility. Some of that fog will expand through around Daybreak this morning.

Tuesday:

Fog will slowly lift after Daybreak this morning, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly quiet conditions for much of the day. The cold front will approach by late morning, which could squeeze out a few spotty showers across our area. Rainfall will be relatively light and isolated.

High temperatures will top out around 80 this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Much cooler temperatures will fill in behind this afternoon’s cold front. Look for quickly clearing skies and sharply cooler temperatures overnight with lows into the 40s. Some outlying areas up north could see numbers into the upper 30s.

Wednesday:

Quiet weather is setting up for the second half of the week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s heading into Wednesday with lots of sunshine.

Thursday:

Temperatures increase with clear skies for the end of the week. Highs look to be about 5° above average.



7 day forecast:

Temperatures should remain mild as we head into the weekend with highs into the mid 70s. There is a slight chance for some showers to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.