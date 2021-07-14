Weather

Dry and humid Wednesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A humid, dry but clear start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday will be a great summer day with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

A sunny start to the day with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We have an approaching cold front that will spark up showers and storms late Thursday and will linger through the day on Friday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather late Thursday and early Friday statewide. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 80s.

Cooler and unsettled day Friday with scattered showers and storms during the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Shower and storm chances will continue through the day Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. It should be a dry day Sunday with sunshine. Highs will remain mild in the lower 80s. Humidity will drop a little to start next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Expect to see a dry start to the week with sunshine through Wednesday.