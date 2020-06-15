Weather

Dry and quiet stretch

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a mainly sunny sky! Highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80° with lots of sunshine! Monday night lows will fall to the upper 50s to near 60°.

Another great Tuesday with more sunshine and highs climbing to the lower 80s! Humidity and temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday.

We could see an isolated shower both Thursday and Friday with humidity rising and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Better chance for showers and storms this weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

