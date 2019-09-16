Dry and very warm pattern this week=

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mid-summer like temperatures look to continue for much of the work week.

Tonight:

High pressure continues to settle in for the evening and overnight should make for quiet conditions. With slightly lower humidity values compared to over the weekend, temperatures should slide to the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday:

Likely the nicest day of the week, as temperatures will be a tick cooler, with manageable dew points. Highs finish off in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Heat will continue to build over the next several days, as highs reach the middle to possibly upper 80s. Not much rain in sight for the work week, with our next best chance for rain coming both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.