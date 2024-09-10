Dry and warm now, tropical rains take aim late week | Sept. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High temperatures will be about 5-7° above average.

This morning:

Dry and quiet conditions across the area, with mainly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures.

Tuesday:

We’ll start trending warmer here for the middle of the week, but humidity should still remain pretty low. High temperatures should top out into the low to mid 80s across central Indiana.

Tuesday night:

Mainly clear and quiet and again comfortably cool overnight, with lows falling to the mid-50s.

Wednesday/Thursday:

Similar setup to your Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity and warming temperatures. Both days should see highs into the upper 80s, with some areas possibly getting to around 90°.

Tropical rains this weekend?

The remnants of tropical storm Francine should start to move into central Indiana as we head into Friday and for the weekend. There is the potential for some isolated heavy bands, especially in the southern third of the state, as we go into Friday, but all of central Indiana has the chance for on and off rain and possibly some thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday. Rain chances look to be a bit more scattered heading into Saturday and Sunday. The rain chances will be lower for the weekend compared to Friday, but some moisture still lingers around, especially for the southern third of the state for the weekend. The highest probability for over 1 inch of rainfall will be in the southern third of the state, where we have the best opportunities for some of that heavy rain over the three-day stretch.

7 day forecast:

With the tropical moisture coming in, expect temperatures to go back to below-average levels starting Friday with highs in the mid-70s. We should be closer to around 80° for the weekend and into early next week.