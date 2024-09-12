Dry and warm Thursday, showers return Friday | Sept. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only portions of the state will pick up on some much needed rain this weekend.

This morning:

Warm and dry conditions to start off this morning with mainly clear skies for now. We are monitoring clouds building down to the south, all part of the remnants of Francine that is now moving along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday:

We should be in for a dry and very warm day today. Expect clouds to build throughout the afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies later today. Highs will top out into the mid-and upper 80s.

Thursday night:

Expect mostly cloudy but quiet conditions here for tonight. Some of the outer bands of the remnants of Francine may reach the south and southwestern portions of the state for the overnight hours. Overnight lows will only fall to the mid-60s, so a lot more mild for the overnight hours.

Friday:

Scattered rain chances are expected on and off throughout our Friday as the remnants of Francine start to move closer to our state. Some of the rain may hold off until around late morning or early afternoon, as the air is still very dry across our state. There will be pockets of dry time along with some of the rain chances throughout the day, and our best chances for heavy downpours will be in the southern portions of our state. High temperatures will top out around 80°.

Look for rain chances to continue into the evening hours, especially in the southern and southwestern portions of the state; otherwise, we are very mild with lows into the mid-60s Friday night.

This weekend:

There will be some rain chances on Saturday, although looking very isolated around the metro area, especially in the morning hours. Better rain chances will likely be in the southern and southwestern portions of our state.

Total rainfall amounts will likely be less than an inch around the metro area; areas in the southern third of the state could exceed 1 or even 2 inches of rainfall.

Rain chances will decrease very quickly as we head into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s.

7 day forecast:

The quiet weather pattern looks to continue as we open up the new work week. Temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out into the low to mid 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with very limited rain chances expected.