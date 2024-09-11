Dry and warm Wednesday; remnants of Francine move in late week | Sept. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will push close to 90° through Thursday.

This morning:

It’s another clear, quiet, and comfortable morning with temperatures into the mid- and upper-50s with a calm wind and a clear sky.

Wednesday:

Dry air continues to rule, keeping the humidity low and the temperatures high with plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper 80s this afternoon. A few areas in southern Indiana could tap into the low 90s.

Wednesday night:

A few clouds will start to roll in from the south ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Francine, but we will remain dry for the overnight hours and mild with overnight lows around 60°.

Thursday:

Warm conditions continue with highs into the mid and upper 80s as we go into your Thursday afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase as the remnants of Hurricane Francine slowly approach from the south.

Remnants of Francine move in:

Rainfall will likely begin across southern portions of the state late Thursday night into the overnight hours. There could be a possible delay in the precipitation just because of how dry the air is, but eventually the air will become saturated enough to support rain falling to the ground.

Scattered showers will continue to fill in for the morning through the afternoon hours, especially south of Interstate 74. We will have our best chance for on and off showers throughout the day. At this point, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get a ton of rain out of this system, likely less than one inch across most of central Indiana, with some areas and far-familiar southern counties of the state picking up around an inch of rainfall.

Because of the cloud cover and the rain chances, temperatures will be cooler, with highs only in the mid 70s for the Friday afternoon hours.

This weekend:

Rain chances look to continue both days this weekend, but it does not appear that we are talking washout conditions. Some isolated showers from time to time as the remnants of Francine start to break down through the weekend. We’ll be left with a lot of cloud cover, I think, for both Saturday and Sunday, and we will be dodging some intermittent showers, especially Saturday morning, but most of the rain should be relatively light. High temperatures will top out around 80° on Saturday and could return to the mid 80s for Sunday.

7 day forecast:

We return to a quiet, dry, and warm weather pattern as we open up the new work week, with highs returning to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.