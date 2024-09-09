Dry and warm week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures could make a run at 90° later this week.

This morning:

Comfortably cool and quiet conditions across the area this morning, with temperatures hovering into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday:

Quiet weather today and still relatively comfortable. Look for temperatures to be about 5 to 10° warmer than what we experienced Sunday afternoon, with highs pushing into the upper 70s to around 80°.

Monday night:

Humidity will remain low and the conditions remain quiet heading into the evening and overnight hours. Low should dip down to the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday:

The warming trend will continue as we head through the middle of the week. Humidity will remain low for our Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will be back to above-average levels. High should reach close to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday:

Warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday, with highs back to near 90°. Dew point temperatures still remain in the lower end, so humidity is not a big factor heading into Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

Thursday will likely be the hottest day, but humidity again remains relatively low. High temperatures should top out around 90°.

Needed rain on the way?

Some much-needed rain chances could return for the end of the week and into the weekend thanks to a tropical system that is right now hanging out in the Gulf of Mexico. Now this tropical system likely makes landfall around Texas by midweek and eventually fills into the Midwest by late week. As the case is usually with tropical systems, this could potentially bring some heavy rainfall, which wouldn’t be a bad thing across our area since we’ve been running pretty dry. The best chances for rain right now appeared to be Friday afternoon and evening, but some of that rain could carry over into Saturday and possibly even into Sunday as well. Seven-day rainfall estimates put the heaviest rainfall axis in the southern half of the state and then south of the Ohio River.

7 day forecast:

Meanwhile, temperatures should fall back to near-normal levels thanks to this tropical system moving in with highs into the lower 80s as we head into the weekend and early next week.