Dry and warm weekend, cooler air returns midweek

TONIGHT

Clear skies will dominate with lows in the mid-60s. South-southeast winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Dry conditions persist, and some high clouds may move in toward morning as a weak front approaches.

TOMORROW

Another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to west-northwest by the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Fire weather concerns are elevated due to dry air and gusty winds, so outdoor burning is not advised.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies continue with lows dropping into the upper 40s. North-northwest winds will settle down to 5 to 10 mph, making for a cool and quiet night.

MONDAY

A cooler day with sunny skies as high pressure builds in. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s. Winds from the north will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, offering a refreshing autumn day.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear and chilly with lows falling to the low 40s. North-northwest winds will calm down overnight, making for a cold but quiet evening.

TUESDAY

Sunny and pleasant with highs near 70°F. Winds will be calm in the morning, increasing to 5 to 10 mph out of the north-northwest by the afternoon, bringing in cool, dry air.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Skies remain clear with lows dipping into the mid-40s. West-northwest winds will remain light, around 5 mph, keeping conditions cool but tranquil.

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Winds will be calm early on, becoming light from the northwest in the afternoon. The pleasant, dry weather will continue as the region remains under high pressure.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and cool temperatures will persist, with lows in the mid-40s. North winds will stay light at around 5 mph, making for another crisp fall night.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead looks dry and calm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near seasonal norms. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, while overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Expect cooler conditions early in the week, with a gradual warming trend by the weekend. Fire weather concerns remain elevated, especially on Sunday, with gusty winds and dry conditions. Precipitation chances stay low through midweek, with potential for a cold front to bring rain late in the weekend.