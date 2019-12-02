Dry but cool to start December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy a quiet week of weather with near normal temperatures daily.

Monday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, expect a cold night with a light breeze. A great evening to take a drive to Christmas nights of lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Tuesday: Skies will become partly sunny as temperatures warm slightly by afternoon. Dry and cool Tuesday afternoon, expect temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday: The gradual warming trend continues Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny, dry and comfortable Wednesday afternoon.

8 Day forecast: Enjoy dry, calm and warmer conditions Thursday. There’s a slight chance for a light wintry mix overnight into Friday. Cooler Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll increase rain chances and temperatures throughout the day on Sunday.