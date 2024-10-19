Dry Indiana conditions continue next week

TONIGHT

Clear with a low in the low 40s. Winds will remain light, coming from the south-southwest. Expect calm conditions to persist as temperatures drop under clear skies.

TOMORROW

Sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s. Light winds shifting west-southwest in the afternoon. Another pleasant day, but the ongoing drought will continue, with dry conditions persisting across the state.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be calm, creating a tranquil and cool night.

MONDAY

Sunny and warm with highs nearing the upper 70s. Winds from the south-southwest at about 5 to 10 mph will give the day a mild breeze. Still no rain in sight, as temperatures remain well above average.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be light and calm by the evening.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will stay calm early in the day, picking up from the south later at around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be light, coming from the south.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s. A mild breeze from the south-southwest at about 5 to 10 mph will shift westward by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows dropping to the low 40s. Winds will turn light from the north.

THURSDAY

Sunny, but noticeably cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Expect light winds from the north.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s. Calm winds, as temperatures dip under clear skies.

7 DAY FORECAST

A prolonged stretch of dry weather will keep the drought expanding in southern Indiana. Temperatures will stay above normal, with highs generally in the 70s until a cold front drops temperatures later in the week. We may finally see a slight chance for rain by midweek, but widespread rain remains unlikely.