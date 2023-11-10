Dry, quiet and seasonally cool forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Long term pattern looks dry, with a warming temperatures next week.

This morning:

A boundary well to our south is squeezing out showers along and south of the Ohio River. Cloud cover is hanging tough over central and southern Indiana.

Temperatures are running cooler this morning, hovering in the low/mid 40s.

Friday:

Clouds will quickly move out today. Expect sunshine, quiet winds and near normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs top out in the mid/upper 50s.

Friday night:

Cool but quiet night for Friday night football regional finals across the state, with game time temps in the 40s.

Overnight lows will be chilly – but much closer to average, falling to the low/mid 30s.

Veterans’ Day:

Slight cool down on tap, but should be bright and quiet. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Sunday:

Slightly warmer conditions to wrap up the weekend. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Warming trend will continue through next week. Highs will flirt with 60° on Monday, and should begin a long stretch of 60° temperatures starting Tuesday of next week. Long range pattern shows a strong signal of above average temperatures.