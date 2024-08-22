Dry spell continues as temperatures set to soar this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will experience a 40° swing over the next few days.

This morning:

Clear skies and chilly temperatures for a second morning in a row, with some areas flirting with the 40s again early this morning.

Thursday:

There are no issues again for the day today. After a cool start, expect sunny skies and warm temperatures. Winds shifting to the east and southeast should allow for slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon compared to the last few days. Highs should get closer to 80° this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Quiet again tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly, with lows dipping down to the low to mid-50s across the state.

Friday:

More of a southerly flow fills in across the state starting on Friday. This will allow for temperatures to return closer to average, topping out into the mid-80s across much of the area. The humidity won’t be super high Friday afternoon, but it will be elevated.

This weekend:

Quiet weather continues into the weekend but will be very hot and humid over the next several days. Look for numbers to flirt with 90° both Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices into the low to mid-90s.

Extended forecast:

High heat looks to continue, at least for the first half of the work week. The hottest day of the week and potentially of the year is coming in on Monday as we top out into the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures closer to the upper 90s. Temperatures will remain well above average through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. With the high humidity and moisture content in the air, there could be some daily rain chances for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.