Dry streak snaps Thursday with multiple rounds of activity expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re currently enduring our longest dry streak of 2024 here in Indy that’s tallied up to 12 days.

This streak is set to end tomorrow with multiple chances for rain and storms in store for us.

Wednesday night: A partly to mostly cloudy night will be on tap due to our next system nearing the state. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday: Prepare for two rounds of activity Thursday. Round one will occur Thursday morning into early afternoon, and this will be a decaying complex of showers and storms. Therefore, severe weather is not expected with this round.

However, that changes with round two, which will commence Thursday evening and night. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible mainly Thursday night.

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather across much of Indiana with areas in the far western part of the state in a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Damaging wind will be the primary concern. There is also going to be a localized flooding threat Thursday night if repeated rounds of heavy rain form. We’ll monitor that risk carefully too.

Highs are expected to be slightly cooler due to the rain and extra cloud cover with numbers in the low 80s. We will also feel more uncomfortable as dew point values look to reach the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Humidity levels crank up even further to end the workweek on a miserable note. We’ll also track the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms heading into Friday afternoon.

A low risk for severe weather is in place across the state Friday afternoon with wind as the main threat.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s, and feels like temperatures could be in the 90s for some locations.

7-Day Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers will stick around through Saturday with a breezy northerly wind setting up for the day. Rain is set to leave altogether by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend and into early next week. The muggy meter will also remain elevated through this weekend.