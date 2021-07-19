Weather

Dry stretch

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect to see plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the mid-80s. The dry and quiet stretch will continue through Tuesday with highs near seasonal with most spots in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s through Wednesday with sunshine galore. By Thursday, highs will begin to trend a little warmer with highs inching into the upper 80s.

By the end of the week, rain chances increase with temperatures and humidity increasing, too. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday with rain chances on the weekend both days. Highs will return to seasonal with sunshine by Monday.

