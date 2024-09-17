Dry stretch continues this week | Sept. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several more dry days ahead, with well above average temperatures.

This morning:

We are quiet again this morning with mainly clear conditions and mild temperatures. Across the metro area, we’re sitting into the mid-60s early this morning, while outlying areas are seeing numbers closer to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Today:

We’re in for another hot day today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and very dry air. Highs will top out into the upper 80s across much of central Indiana.

Tonight:

We should be slightly cooler for the overnight hours but still mild for this time of year. Overnight lows should fall to the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday:

Hot and dry weather will continue for Wednesday with highs back into the upper 80s to around 90°.

End of the week:

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest of this stretch, with again sunny skies and very dry conditions. Highs should be very close to 90° for the afternoons.

Extended forecast:

The weekend looks very warm and relatively quiet. Expect partly cloudy conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. There is a very low-end rain chance for Sunday that could bring some showers to parts of the area for the afternoon. High temperatures top out into the middle 80s.

Rain chances still look uncertain but are possible as we head into at least early next week. We’ll throw some scattered rain chances into the forecast for Monday with highs into the mid 80s.

Even with the rain chances, the seven-day rainfall forecast looks pretty bleak, with not much accumulation expected across our state within the next week. In addition, the 8- to 14-day outlook calls for well above-average temperatures, which would take us to the end of the month.