Dry to end workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wet and windy Thursday was the story for a majority of the state. Skies remained cloudy throughout the day as well.

Thursday night:

A few showers will linger into the evening hours.

It will be breezy, wet, and cooler with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday:

A stray shower cannot be ruled out before sunrise; otherwise, it will be dry for our Friday. Skies will partially clear out throughout the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Weekend:

A pleasant Saturday is ahead with plentiful sunshine as we will rise into the mid 50s for our high temperatures. We will back off into the 40s for Sunday with windy conditions.

8 Day Forecast:

Enjoy a gradual warming trend going through next week. Highs will rise into the low 60s by midweek. Extended dry time is also expected through the extended forecast.