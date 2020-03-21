Dry Saturday, rain returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is a cloudy and much colder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Highs will be near 40 along with a mixture of clouds and some sunshine at times. On Sunday, light rain will arrive during the afternoon and continue into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be a dry and warmer day with highs in the middle 50s. Skies will be partly sunny. On Tuesday, another area of low pressure will bring back rain chances by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The extended outlook shows mild weather on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday along with cooler temperatures.