Dry weather across Indiana in the week ahead

TONIGHT

The weekend kicks off with mostly clear skies, perfect for any late-night plans. With the temperature dipping to around 64°F, it’s an inviting night for a light jacket if you’re out and about.

TOMORROW

Rise and shine to a sunny day with highs peaking near 88°F. The gentle southeast wind at 6 to 8 mph will make it feel just right for any outdoor activities from picnics to hikes.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The calm continues with clear skies and a low around 60°F. A mild evening to enjoy the tail end of the weekend outdoors.

MONDAY

The workweek begins brightly with sun-drenched skies and highs nearing 89°F. Light winds from the east, shifting to the southwest, make for another pleasant day.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear conditions prevail, and the temperature gently falls to about 58°F. Perfect for an evening stroll under the stars.

TUESDAY

Sunlight dominates again with the mercury climbing to a warm 86°F. Calm winds in the morning will pick up slightly in the afternoon, offering a refreshing breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few clouds start to gather, setting the low around 60°F. These partly cloudy skies hint at the changing weather ahead.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures rising to 85°F. The calm wind becoming north-northeast adds a crispness to the air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with a low near 61°F. The tranquility of the evening is ideal for unwinding after the day.

THURSDAY

Sunshine persists with a high near 85°F. The day promises more clear skies and mild weather, perfect for any midweek plans.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The calm before potential changes. Mostly clear with a low around 63°F, it’s another gorgeous night in what has been a series of them.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week offers a stretch of predominantly sunny and warm days with highs consistently in the mid to upper 80s. Nighttime lows hover in the low 60s, suggesting mild and comfortable evenings. While the forecast remains dry for now, we’re keeping an eye on a developing tropical cyclone that may influence weather patterns towards the weekend, potentially bringing rainfall and cooler temperatures.

This serene weather pattern provides an idyllic backdrop for the week ahead, filled with sunshine and gentle breezes, perfect for enjoying the gradual transition into fall.