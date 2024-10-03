Dry weather, comfortable temperatures on tap through the weekend | Oct. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs should flirt with the 80s again this weekend.

This morning:

A few areas of fog have started to develop early this morning, mainly south of Indianapolis. Fog shouldn’t be as widespread as what we experienced a couple of days ago, but it could be dense in some of the isolated areas where it does develop this morning.

Thursday:

Winds will shift to the south as we go through the day today, which will allow for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with highs into the mid-70s later today.

Thursday night:

Mainly clear conditions overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible in river valleys and rural areas overnight but again should not be widespread. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday:

Another dry day on Friday with slightly warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will top out near 80°.

This weekend:

Quiet conditions are expected this weekend with warmer temperatures. Saturday brings us mainly sunny conditions with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front moving through on Sunday will bring us slightly noticeable winds through the afternoon and a few clouds with highs again into the lower 80s.

7 day forecast:

Another shot of cooler and drier air settles in following Sunday’s front. Look for highs to top out in the lower 70s for the first half of the work week, with overnight lows falling to the low to mid-40s.

Another dry stretch?

No significant rain chances in the extended forecast. The seven-day rainfall estimates keep us bone dry over the next week. The 8- to 14-day outlook also calls for below-average precipitation, which takes us into the middle of the month.