Drying out Thursday; storms return late Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After some heavy rain on Wednesday, we’ll dry out a bit to close out the week.

We picked up some impressive rainfall numbers on Wednesday, with many areas ranging from 1-2″ of rainfall across the metro area. The Indianapolis International Airport officially was just shy of 1″.

Thursday:

While we are overly saturated, we will have some decent hours to dry things out. Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning, but with some marginally moderate winds, widespread fog development isn’t likely. Clouds should decrease through the day, with highs topping out in the lower/middle 80s.

Thursday night:

Mostly clear and comfortable. A few areas of fog possible. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Friday:

Warmer and more humid day. Should be relatively quiet for the daytime hours. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

A weak upper level trough will dig through the Midwest Friday night, which should spark a few showers and storms across the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. There could be a few stronger storms, and the potential for some minor flooding will exist considering how much rain we’ve picked up this week.

Weekend:

A few leftover showers and storms are possible for Saturday, mainly for the morning hours. The rest of the weekend should be warm, muggy and quiet, with highs in the middle/upper 80s.

8 day forecast:

Next system of interest comes in on Monday, with a cold front moving in. Still some details to iron out, but both the potential for some strong storms, as well as heavy rainfall will be concerns that will need to monitored as we get closer to the start of the week.

Meanwhile, temperatures should dial back a bit following Monday’s system, with highs hovering around 80 for much of the week.