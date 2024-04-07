Eclipse eve weather forecast for Indianapolis

TONIGHT

Calm before the celestial storm. We see clear spells as the southeast wind gently flows at 6 mph, with temperatures dropping to a low around 39°F. Perfect for stargazers to enjoy the pre-eclipse quiet.

ECLIPSE MONDAY

The day starts cloudy, the morning suspense thick as the clouds. But hope shines through as models predict clearing skies. By 3:06 PM, we expect partly to mostly sunny conditions just in time for the eclipse, with a high near 74°F and south-southwest winds at 7 to 11 mph, gusting to 22 mph. It’s a day of celestial wonder wrapped in earthly beauty.

MONDAY NIGHT

As the eclipse afterglow fades, the skies remain partly cloudy with a low around 53°F. The south wind whispers at 7 to 9 mph, carrying away the day’s excitement.

TUESDAY

A slight chance of showers signals a change, under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 71°F. South-southwest winds continue at 10 mph, gusting to 24 mph, bringing a 60% chance of precipitation.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloud cover dominates, bringing a 40% chance of nocturnal showers and thunderstorms. The low settles around 51°F, with south-southwest winds at 7 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

The atmosphere churns with activity—showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Expect a high near 67°F with a northeast wind at 8 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The day’s theme continues into the night, with a 70% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms, a low around 52°F, and an east-northeast wind at 9 to 14 mph.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking past the eclipse, we enter a familiar pattern—temperatures in the mild 70s, punctuated by episodic rain chances. The week unfolds with a mix of clouds and sun as we ride the typical spring rollercoaster, heading towards a brighter, sunnier stretch