Enjoy best weather day of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the best weather day of the week before cooler conditions arrive.

Tuesday night: A few showers will linger into the evening commute; keep the umbrella handy. Cloudy skies and cool conditions were expected overnight.

Wednesday: It will be cloudy to start the day. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon bringing sunshine back to the forecast. Wednesday will be the best weather day of the week as temperatures warm to the low 50s.

Thursday: Showers will likely be on and off throughout the day. Winds will pick up by afternoon.

The warming trend will continue; expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

8-Day forecast: A weak disturbance will bring a few isolated showers Friday morning. We’ll briefly dry out Friday afternoon with cooler afternoon temperatures. A light wintry mix will develop Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will only warm to the low 40s Saturday and Sunday. Central Indiana will enjoy a gradual warming trend next week.