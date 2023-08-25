Excessive heat Friday, relief this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more day of extremely hot temperatures before cool air and low humidity settle in .

Friday:

Our heat streak continues to wrap up the work week. Much of central and southern Indiana remain under an excessive heat warning through the day.

Expect mostly sunny conditions with highs hitting the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

Humidity remains very high – so heat indices will likely range in the 105-110° across much of the warning areas today.

Friday night:

Cooler air will be slowly pushing in from the north overnight. This could spark a few isolated showers and storms ahead of the change – many areas will likely be dry.

There is a chance that a strong gust could be produced from any storm overnight. Much of the state is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms.

Low temperatures will remain quite warm, only falling to the middle 70s.

Saturday:

A few lingering showers/storms will be possible for the early to mid morning hours – mainly for the southern half of the state.

The rest of the day will be quiet with cooling temperatures. We’ll remain on the muggy side, as the higher dew points will be slow to fall. Expect highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday:

Should be a much more comfortable day to wrap up the weekend. Humidity should be much lower, and as a result, our overnight lows especially will be much more comfortable. Highs on Sunday top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Relatively quiet and seasonal weather pattern for next week. Just a slight chance for storms Tuesday afternoon/evening – otherwise very comfortable air with highs near 80° for most of the week, and overnight lows falling to the 50s by the second half of the week.