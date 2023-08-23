Excessive heat warning in effect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feels like temperatures will range between 105-110° the next couple of days.

Wednesday:

Clear and muggy conditions to begin the day. Expect a quick climb with temperatures once the sun comes up this morning. An excessive heat warning is in place over much of central and western Indiana for today, while a heat advisory is in effect for eastern counties.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s for much of the state.

Heat indices will range from 100° in eastern Indiana, to between 105-110° for central and western Indiana.

Wednesday night:

A few clouds with very muggy conditions. Overnight lows fall to the mid 70s.

Thursday:

Hottest day of the year. Excessive heat warning remains in place for the day. Most of the state should make a run to the mid 90s. A few areas could flirt with 100° air temperatures for the afternoon hours.

Feels like temps will range from 105-110° across the state.

Friday:

Slight relief as the core of high heat starts to break down a bit. Temperatures will still remain very hot, and likely will put us in borderline advisory criteria for heat indices. Highs top out around 90°, with feels like temps around 100°.

Weekend:

Major relief on the way as high heat moves out of the area. Temperatures will actually run a bit below average, with highs around 80° both days. Most importantly, humidity will be significantly down.

8 day forecast:

Pleasant weather looks to continue into the first half of the work week. Temperatures will hang out in the lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday, and only slightly warm to near normal for the middle of the week.