Weather

Excessive Heat Warning

Already a record breaking morning in terms of heat! We broke the record low max wit temperatures starting off in the lower to mid 80s. It’ll be a sweltering day with highs soaring to the upper 90s to near 100°! Humidity will be sky high with feel like temperatures between 105°-110°. Should be a dry day with loads of sunshine! Lows tonight will remain muggy and warm with most spots in the mid to upper 70s. The record breaking heat will continue through the day on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Sunshine will continue through the day.

Thursday we have a few changes with a cold front approaching the state. Highs still remain hot with everyone in the mid 90s but we’ll factor in scattered showers and storms which will provide us with a bit of relief! By Friday we’ll be falling through the upper 80s with humidity decreasing.

This weekend looks much more manageable with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will heat back up through early next week with highs touching 90° by next Tuesday.