Extreme heat and high humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will continue through the weekend.

Thursday Night:

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of Indiana until 8 p.m. Sunday. We won’t get much of a break from the heat Thursday night, as temperatures only fall into the middle 70s. It will be breezy overnight, with winds as fast as 15 miles an hour. Skies will be clear tonight.

Friday:

Friday will be another extremely hot and humid day. It will be a bit breezy, but the high heat and humidity will continue to be dangerous. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the 105-110 degree range. Friday will be sunny once again.

Saturday:

The dangerous heat will continue through the weekend. There is a slight chance for storms in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay sunny during the day. It will continue to feel uncomfortable with high humidity. Heat indices will climb above 100. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

8 Day Forecast:

The high heat streak will continue one more day on Sunday, before finally cooling down on Monday. There’s a good chance many of us will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Fortunately, next week offers quite a bit of relief from heat with lower than normal temperatures. Monday through next Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few showers may linger into Monday morning but the rest of the week looks sunny and nice.