Fall-like conditions this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The trend of cool mornings and comfortable afternoons will continue this weekend.



Friday night:

Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions will be cool and calm for Friday night football tonight. Be sure to grab a jacket if you have outdoor plans tonight.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s overnight.

Saturday:

Another fantastic weather day is expected as temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. It will be partly sunny, dry and pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Sunday:

Clouds will increase becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon. It will not be as warm Sunday as temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 70s.

8 Day forecast:

Conditions will be warming up next week as temperatures return to the 80s. Prepare for increasing humidity, rain chances and temperatures by midweek and expect several chances of showers and storms into next weekend.