Fall temperatures arrive to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After several days of near record heat, we slide to more mid-fall like temperatures over the next several days.

This morning:

Our first of two cold fronts is moving through the state, taking the much needed rain from yesterday, along with cloud cover with it to the east.

temperatures are still running relatively mild. Much cooler air is behind the second cold front, just out to our west.

Friday:

Quiet and sunny conditions for the morning hours. Winds will pick up quiet a bit later this afternoon ahead of our early evening cold front, and temperatures will struggle to warm up much from the morning hours. Highs should reach to the middle 60s.

Friday night:

A quick hitting cold front will swing through the state, sparking a few isolated shower for the early evening hours, mainly across the northern half of Indiana.

The rest of the night will be blustery and chilly, with lows falling to the middle 40s.

Saturday:

Dry, blustery and much cooler day on tap. Partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday:

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. There’s an outside chance for a brief shower or two late in the day. Highs top out in the mid/upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will slowly rebound as we move into next week. We’re back to the mid 60s through Tuesday, and closer to the seasonal normal for Wednesday and Thursday. A few shower chances could emerge for the second half of the week as well.