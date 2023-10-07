Fall weather has finally arrived!

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:17 PM

Saturday night looks like skies will stay clear early but we will have some clouds move in overnight. Low temperature near 40 degrees tomorrow morning. Winds brisk out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH. The low-pressure system off to the northeast is still bringing in this brisk Canadian air so we will feel fall like for the evening and beyond.

TOMORROW

Sunday is going to return to the cloudy skies in the morning hours. However, unlike the other days last week that were cloudy, there shouldn’t be any daytime rain to worry about. Winds out of the northwest at around 5-10 MPH. High temperatures will once again quite cool with 58 degrees likely the highest most will get. With the wind around it will feel even cooler.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night looks like it will be a cloudy one with chances for rain around but at 20% at most. For the most part it will just be cool and calm with a light breeze out of the northwest at 5 MPH.

MONDAY

Monday will clear out for our daytime conditions. This sunshine will start warming things up in the afternoon, but we are likely to see a high temperature in the low 60s and winds will remain breezy out of the west.

8 DAY

The next week looks like we might be able to sneak in some showers by the later parts of the week, but Monday and Tuesday at least look sunny and rain free with a nice fall feel. We are in a drought here in Indiana so some rain later on in the week sounds like a good thing. Rain chances look greatest by Thursday and Friday. It is unlikely to see strong storms with this wave of rain. Temperatures will eventually warm up to near average temperatures for this time of year. This time of year we are usually seeing high temperatures just above 70 degrees.