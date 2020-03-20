Weather

Falling temperatures Friday

Falling temperatures Friday

Share

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A lingering shower is possible Friday morning as a cold front barrels through the state. Highs Friday hit this morning with most in the upper 60s to near 70°. Right behind the cold front, highs will plummet through the 40s with decreasing clouds.

A chilly weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Sunday we have a small wave passing through, with that we have light showers through the afternoon with some light mixing for some northern communities. Highs will warm to the upper 40s.

Next week, highs will continue to warm to the 50s with shower chances Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm to the lower to mid 60s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

Andrew Yang’s nonprofit to spend more than $1 million to aid families impacted by coronavirus

National /

Nonprofit starts delivery, pickup service to those 55 and older in Bartholomew County

Local /

Big3 planning April reality-style tournament while under quarantined conditions

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.