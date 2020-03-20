Falling temperatures Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A lingering shower is possible Friday morning as a cold front barrels through the state. Highs Friday hit this morning with most in the upper 60s to near 70°. Right behind the cold front, highs will plummet through the 40s with decreasing clouds.

A chilly weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Sunday we have a small wave passing through, with that we have light showers through the afternoon with some light mixing for some northern communities. Highs will warm to the upper 40s.

Next week, highs will continue to warm to the 50s with shower chances Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm to the lower to mid 60s.