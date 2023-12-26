Falling temperatures Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A return to more seasonable temperatures for much of this week.

Tuesday:

A cold front is slowly moving through the state this morning, sparking a few isolated light showers. Any rain chances should clear the area by mid/late morning.

Ahead of the front, temperatures are currently in the low to mid-50s, and will be the warmest of the day. Temperatures will fall after frontal passage, leveling off into the mid 40s later in the afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Expect gradual clearing over portions of the state overnight. Some patchy fog could possibly develop over portions of the state thanks to all of the moisture we’ve picked up over the last few days. Lows fall to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Wednesday:

Quiet weather for much of the day, with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be colder than previous days, but still above average for this time of year.

Thursday/Friday

Moving into the latter part of the week, a stacked low-pressure system over the Great Plains will gradually drift eastward. As the system floats overhead, expect a chance of rain, and possibly rain and snow for both days. As it appears, the precipitation shouldn’t be widespread and will be relatively light. Any snowfall amounts should be relatively light.

8 day forecast

The holiday weekend looks seasonably cool, with numbers hovering around 40° for Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for another round of a scattered rain/snow mix on New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures will be running a bit colder to open up the year on Monday, with highs returning to the middle 30s. The rest of next week looks quiet with near normal temperatures.