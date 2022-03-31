Weather

Falling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Be prepared for a very windy start to the morning with gusts upwards of 50 mph at times as a cold front passes through the state. Temperatures will also be falling through the morning as well with most spots settling into the 40s through the day. There could be a few light sprinkles around heading through the morning and afternoon. We could also see a few stray flurries through the day mixing in as well. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s.

It’ll be a chilly end to the work week with highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend looks to be closer to the seasonal high with most spots in the mid 50s and a shower chance through the day. Highs on Sunday will warm a little more with most spots in the upper 50s.

Next week temperatures will trend warmer with 60s on tap for us here Monday and Tuesday with rain and storm chances through midweek.