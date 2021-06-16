Weather

Fantastic afternoon ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great and comfortable start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with clear skies! This will lead to a great afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Expect a great evening with lows in the upper 50s.

Warmer day Thursday with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and increasing humidity. By the end of the week, highs will continue to warm into the lower 90s with higher humidity and rain chances!

Luckily, the heat is very short-lived with highs on Saturday in the mid-80s with clouds and sunshine. We could see an isolated shower on Father’s Day with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered rain and storms possible Monday with highs in the lower 80s. After the rain moves out, highs will cool to the upper 70s with sunshine and comfortable humidity.