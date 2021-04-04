Weather

Fantastic Easter Sunday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warmer start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50! Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night will be mild and mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

A great start to the workweek with highs still sitting well above the seasonal high in the lower to mid-70s! Dry and quiet through the afternoon. An even better day Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies.

The next chance of rain should arrive by midweek. On Wednesday expect to see scattered showers with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered shower chances will continue through the remainder of the workweek with highs slowly cooling to the lower 70s. Friday highs will cool to the lower 60s. Next weekend looks dry for now with highs Saturday in the lower 60s. Slight rebound Sunday and dry with highs in the mid-60s.