Fantastic Friday ahead, rain returns Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rainfall amounts this weekend could exceed 1″.

This morning:



Quiet conditions over much of the state this morning, with high pressure centered just to our east into Ohio. We are keeping an eye out for some clouds that are creeping into our west crossing over the Mississippi River this morning.

Friday:

Some upper-level clouds will build in throughout the morning and afternoon, but the days should be relatively quiet and very pleasant. High temperatures will top out into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with comfortable temperatures. We could see a few showers creeping into the western and southwestern portions of our state just before daybreak on Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday:

An area of low pressure will move over the state as we roll into your Saturday, sparking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, but there is some potential for heavy rain at times. Most areas will pick up around 1/2 an inch to an inch of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. High temperatures will hit the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday:

Some leftover showers will be around early Sunday morning, but much of Sunday should be dry and cloudy. Despite that, we should still see temperatures jump up into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Active pattern setting up as we go into the first half of the work week. Expect temperatures into the mid-80s with high humidity. We could see some spotty storms develop with the heating of the afternoon each day during the week. A more robust system will move in on Wednesday, which could produce a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the most severe side.

8-14 day outlook

The longer-range pattern does advertise below-average temperatures as we go through the middle of the month, which should begin by next weekend and the following week.